Andrew Heaney carries the unwanted title of leading the major leagues in losses, but Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the left-hander has pitched better than his record would indicate.

Heaney will get a chance to prove Bochy correct when he takes the mound for the Rangers in the rubber game of their three-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

Heaney (4-13, 4.20 ERA) has failed to make it out of the fifth inning in his past two starts.

"I'm not happy about it, but I've said it a bunch of times: You create your own luck," Heaney said. "I didn't do it (in my last start). Whatever you want to say, when you need to make a pitch, you make a pitch."

Heaney allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in 4 2/3 innings on Aug. 11 against the New York Yankees and took the loss in the 8-7 defeat.

Five days later against the Minnesota Twins, Heaney allowed four runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings and again was the losing pitcher in the 4-3 loss.

"We haven't put up runs like we're accustomed to," Bochy said after Heaney's most recent start. "It was a tight game there. Occasionally, you give up four runs and still get a win. We made it a one-run ballgame, but we just didn't find a way to scratch and claw for another run."

Three runs were more than the Rangers managed on Tuesday, when they were shut out 4-0 behind seven strong innings from Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

"We just couldn't get anything going," Bochy said. "You've got to battle -- that's all you can do. Hopefully, someone gets something going."

Heaney has never faced the Pirates in his 11-year major-league career.

The Pirates plan to counter with right-hander Domingo German in the series finale.

German (0-0, 3.00) has made three appearances for Pittsburgh this season, all out of the bullpen. He made 89 starts for the Yankees over the previous six seasons.

German has made three starts against the Rangers in his career and is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA.

The Pirates had the option of starting rookie right-hander Paul Skenes on Wednesday on his regular five days' rest, but Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton wants to save him for Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds.

"We've been very mindful of (Skenes') innings and we will be extremely mindful of that over the last six weeks of the season," Shelton said.

The Rangers placed right-handed starter Tyler Mahle on the injured list with shoulder stiffness on Tuesday.

Jon Gray was activated, and he allowed one run in two innings of relief on Tuesday. Gray had not pitched since July 28 because of a groin injury.

The Rangers won the series opener 4-3 on Monday night behind two home runs from shortstop Corey Seager.

"He's one of the best players in the game and we gave two, flat, middle-middle breaking balls to him," Shelton said of Seager. "You can't do that. I think we saw what happens when you do that."

