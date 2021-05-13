The New York Yankees are surging toward the top of the American League East, as they enter Thursday one game behind the first-place Boston Red Sox thanks to a four-game winning streak. Since losing 11 of its first 17 contests, New York has gone 14-5 and won nine of its last 11 games. The Yankees look to continue their climb and complete a sweep when they visit the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays for the finale of their three-game series on Thursday.

The latest MLB odds for Thursday from WIlliam Hill Sportsbook list the Yankees at -140 (risk $140 to win $100) against the Rays. Other MLB lines of note include the Cincinnati Reds at -140 against the Colorado Rockies and the Boston Red Sox listed as slight money-line favorites (-111) versus the Oakland Athletics. Before making any MLB picks or predictions on those games or others, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 44-31 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through six weeks, returning more than $700. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Top MLB picks for Thursday, May 13

The model likes the Athletics at +101 on the money line against the Red Sox. Oakland is looking to complete a three-game sweep in the series between first-place teams after posting 3-2 and 4-1 victories at Fenway Park. Oakland trailed after one inning on Wednesday before rallying for its fifth win in six contests. Matt Olson has driven in a run in each of the first two games of the set, delivering an RBI single in the opener and belting his team-leading eighth home run of the year on Wednesday.

Olson has struck out in half of his eight career at-bats against Boston right-hander Garrett Richards but also has recorded three hits -- including a homer -- and three RBIs. Elvis Andrus is batting just .174 on the season but enters Thursday with a five-game hitting streak after going 2-for-3 in Wednesday's victory. Jed Lowrie, who is on his third tour of duty with the Athletics after appearing in nine games over two years with the New York Mets, drove in a run on Wednesday to give him the team lead with 23 RBIs.

