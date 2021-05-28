Two former No. 1 overall draft picks square off on Friday when the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole face the Detroit Tigers and Casey Mize at Comerica Park in Detroit. Cole (6-2, 1.81 ERA) was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Pirates. Mize (3-3, 3.42) was the top pick in 2018 by the Tigers. On Friday, the Yankees are -245 money-line favorites in the latest Yankees vs. Tigers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Tigers are +215 underdogs. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

That is one of the marquee matchups among the 14 games on Friday's MLB schedule. Other top games include the Padres (32-19), who have the best record in baseball, taking on the Astros in Houston and the rival Dodgers and Giants playing the second game of a four-game series in Los Angeles. Before you lock in your MLB picks on those games or any others Friday night, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 61-44 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through eight weeks, returning well over $700. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has evaluated the latest MLB lines for Friday and posted its best bets for the evening games. Parlaying these four MLB picks would pay almost 28-1. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top MLB picks for Friday, May 28

The model likes the Cardinals (+120) to beat the Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. ET. St. Louis (28-22) has won two in a row and leads the NL Central. Meanwhile, Arizona (18-33) has lost 11 straight games and sits at the bottom of the NL West.

The Cardinals catch the Diamondbacks at the right time. Since May 16, Arizona has scored more than three runs just three times. The team's 24 runs over that time period is tied for the fewest in the majors. Arizona's .299 on-base percentage and .560 OPS are the worst in the majors over that time. In addition, the Diamondbacks have won just one of their last eight games at home.

How to make MLB predictions, parlays for Friday, May 28

The model has locked in three other MLB best bets, including one on a big underdog. You can see the best bets only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a shot at a big return of almost 28-1? And which surprising underdog do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Friday's top MLB picks, all from the projection model off to a fast start in 2021, and find out.