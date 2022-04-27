Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani takes the mound on Wednesday night when he and the Los Angeles Angels host the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. The two-way Angels star has gotten off to a relatively slow start both on the mound and at the plate. As a pitcher, Ohtani is 1-2 with a 4.40 ERA. As a batter, he is hitting just .213 with a .645 OPS. On Wednesday, he squares off against the Guardians' Zach Plesac (1-1, 1.53). Los Angeles is a -210 money line favorite in the latest Angels vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cleveland is a +180 underdog. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game is one of 15 on the MLB schedule on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the majors, the Mets look to sweep the Cardinals, and the Giants and A's close out their two-game series in San Francisco. Before making any MLB picks or parlays, be sure to see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 25-11 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through three weeks, returning almost $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for Wednesday. They all involve games at 6:40 p.m. ET or later, so there's still time to get these MLB picks in. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 12-1. You can see the model's MLB picks for Wednesday only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Blue Jays (-140) beating the Red Sox. Toronto (12-6) has been one of the best teams in baseball so far this season and leads the AL East by a half game over the Yankees. Meanwhile, Boston (7-11) trails the Blue Jays by five games in the division and has dropped the first two games of the series.

One of the reasons for Toronto's success is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The power hitter ranks sixth in the majors in home runs (five) and 12th in OPS (.994). He leads the team in those categories as well as batting average (.328), RBIs (12) and on-base percentage (.400).

How to make MLB picks and parlays for Wednesday

The model also locked in three other best bets for Wednesday, including a play on a big American League underdog. You can see the model's MLB Wednesday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of almost 12-1? And what underdog does the model like on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets from an advanced model that is on a 25-11 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through three weeks, and find out.