Astros ace Justin Verlander goes for his seventh straight victory when he takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Friday against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. After missing all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Verlander (6-1, 1.22 ERA) has been dominant this season. The 39-year-old righty is riding a 19-inning scoreless streak and hasn't allowed a run in his last three starts. Houston is a -200 money-line favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest MLB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Seattle is a +175 underdog. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

The game is one of 14 on the MLB schedule for Friday. Elsewhere in the majors, the Yankees and Rays (-125) continue their key four-game series in the Bronx, and the Reds look to keep their bats hot one day after scoring 20 runs against the Cubs as they take on the Giants (-215).

After simulating every game on Friday 10,000 times, the model is high on the Blue Jays (-120) beating the Angels in that 9:38 p.m. ET first pitch (see tickets at StubHub). Toronto (24-20) has won two straight and enters the game in third place in the AL East. Meanwhile Los Angeles (27-19) has dropped two in a row and sits in second place in the AL West.

The Blue Jays arguably have the edge in starting pitching with Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.62) facing Chase Silseth (1-1, 2.61). Manoah is coming off one of his best performances of the season, allowing only one run on seven hits while striking out four and walking none in eight innings against the Reds. The last time he faced the Angels, Manoah gave up just two runs and struck out 11 in 6⅔ innings in a Toronto victory.

