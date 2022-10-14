The Atlanta Braves will try to build on their 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies when the teams meet for Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday afternoon. Philadelphia picked up a 7-6 win in the series opener before Atlanta responded with a win in Game 2. This will be the Phillies' first home playoff game since 2011 when they lost to St. Louis in five games in the NLDS. Philadelphia has played 14 consecutive road games this season dating back to the end of the regular season.

Braves vs. Phillies money line: Philadelphia -110, Atlanta -110

Braves vs. Phillies over/under: 6.5 runs

Braves vs. Phillies run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+196)

ATL: The Braves are 13-1 in their last 14 Friday games

PHI: The Phillies are 5-1 in their last six games against a National League opponent

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta enters this game with as much confidence as any team in the majors, as it is the defending World Series champion and was able to pull off a miraculous comeback against the Mets to win the NL East this season. The Braves have won six of their last nine games against Philadelphia, including a dominant performance on Wednesday. Star slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. has been fantastic to open the postseason, racking up four hits in seven at-bats.

Catcher Travis d'Arnaud and first baseman Matt Olson have each gone deep in this series, driving in four runs apiece. Rookie pitcher Spencer Strider has been phenomenal this season, going 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA. He will likely be limited to just a few innings in this game, though, as he is coming off an oblique injury.

Why you should back the Phillies

Citizens Bank Park will likely be the loudest atmosphere of any playoff game so far this season, as the fan base has been starved for postseason baseball over the past decade. The Phillies are playing their first home playoff game since 2011 and their first home game this season since Sept. 25. They were able to steal home-field advantage in Game 1 of this series, giving their fans even more of a reason to be optimistic.

Slugger Bryce Harper had been in an injury-induced slump at the end of the regular season, but he has racked up six hits in 14 at-bats this postseason. Atlanta will likely have to use multiple bullpen arms to get through this game, while Aaron Nola should pitch the majority of the contest for Philadelphia. He threw 6.2 scoreless innings against St. Louis in his postseason debut, so he will not shy away from this moment.

