All eyes will again be on the National League as the 16-game Friday MLB schedule closes out with another showdown between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers. The MLB-best Braves (88-45) held on for an 8-7 victory in Thursday's opener of the four-game series. It was Atlanta's eighth win in its past nine games, and Ronald Acuna became the first player in MLB history to reach 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. Mookie Betts hit two homers for the Dodgers (83-50), but they couldn't overcome a six-run explosion by Atlanta in the second. There are also some key AL matchups on the Friday MLB schedule, including the Central-leading Twins visiting the Rangers, who are one game back in the West.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium for Braves vs. Dodgers is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The latest SportsLine consensus MLB odds list Atlanta is the -132 favorite (risk $132 to win $100), with Los Angeles priced at +111. The over/under for total runs scored set at 8.5. Before you lock in your MLB picks or parlays, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 23 of the 2023 MLB season 71-55 on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 14-4 (+640). Anyone following it has seen big returns.

For Friday, the model has locked in four confident MLB best bets for games that begin at 8:10 p.m. ET or later. If you successfully parlay the picks, you'd be looking at a payout of almost 10-1. You can see the model's MLB picks only at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks today

One pick the model loves as part of the parlay is the Los Angeles Dodgers +1.5 (-153) against the Braves. The showdown between NL MVP candidates Acuna and Betts lived up to its billing Thursday, as each player drove in four runs. They will try to outdo each other again Friday, and the teams' stars and the teams themselves are about as even as it gets. Atlanta leads the league in scoring, averaging 5.85 runs per game, while the Dodgers are second at 5.67.

The Braves lead the league in home runs per game (1.9), just ahead of L.A. (1.6), and the pitching is comparable. The Braves are third in MLB in ERA (3.81) and the Dodgers are 16th (4.16), but Los Angeles is fifth in WHIP (1.23) and Atlanta is 11th (1.26). Max Fried (5-1, 2.85 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Braves against L.A.'s Julio Urias (11-7, 4.41). Urias is 8-1 with a 2.30 ERA at home, and the Dodgers had won seven of eight before Thursday's loss in the opener. See the model's top MLB picks here.

How to make Friday MLB parlays

The model also locked in three other best bets for Friday. You can see the model's MLB Friday best bets and parlay only at SportsLine.

What MLB picks should you target for a payout of almost 10-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the MLB best bets for Friday from the model that's on a 14-4 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.