National League East rivals meet in Game 1 of the 2023 National League Division Series when the Philadelphia Phillies battle the Atlanta Braves on Saturday in the 2023 MLB playoffs. The Phillies (90-72), who placed second in the division, swept past the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card Series. The Braves (104-58), who earned their sixth consecutive division title, were eliminated by the Phillies in last year's NLDS. Atlanta won the 2021 World Series, while Philadelphia lost to Houston in six games in the 2022 World Series.

First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta. Atlanta is the -209 favorite on the money line (risk $209 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Braves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Braves vs. Phillies money line: Philadelphia +174, Atlanta -209

Braves vs. Phillies over/under: 8.5 runs

Braves vs. Phillies run line: Atlanta -1.5 (-102)

PHIL: The Phillies were 13-9 (+244) in Ranger Suarez starts this season

ATL: The Braves have hit the game total over in 89 of their last 153 games

Why you should back the Braves



Atlanta is expected to send right-hander Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) to the mound. In 32 games, all starts, he has logged 186 2/3 innings, walking 58 and striking out 281. He has won nine of his last 11 decisions, including four in a row. In a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Sept. 30, he pitched five innings, allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. He has dominated the Phillies and is 4-0 against Philadelphia this season, pitching 26 innings and allowing seven earned runs (2.42 ERA) on 18 hits with three walks and 38 strikeouts.

Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has put together an MVP-caliber season for the Braves. In 159 games, he hit a robust .337 with 35 doubles, four triples, 41 homers, 106 RBI and 149 runs scored. He has also stolen 73 bases. He had a 14-game hitting streak snapped in the season finale when he struck out in his only at-bat vs. the Nationals. Against Philadelphia this season, he batted .339 with two doubles, one triple, four homers, 10 RBI and seven stolen bases. He was caught just twice. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Phillies

Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) is expected to get the start for Philadelphia. In 22 starts this season, he has walked 48, while striking out 119 in 125 innings. Suarez has won his last two decisions, including a 5-4 win over the New York Mets on Sept. 21. In that game, he pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits, while walking two and striking out six. He has faced Atlanta once this year, a 4-2 loss on June 20. He went six innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits, walking two and striking out seven.

Offensively, the Phillies have been led by DH Bryce Harper. During the regular season, Harper batted .293 with 21 homers, 72 RBI and 84 runs scored in 126 games. He was a big reason Philadelphia made its march to last year's World Series. In 17 postseason games in 2022, Harper hit .349 with seven doubles, six homers and 13 RBI. He was 1-for-4 in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against Miami on Tuesday. See which team to back here.

