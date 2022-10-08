The Seattle Mariners struck first in the best-of-three Wild Card Series, shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1. It was the first playoff game for the Mariners since the 2001 ALCS and they wasted no time in getting things going with a three-run first inning. Can the Mariners advance to the ALDS on Saturday? Or will the Blue Jays respond at home and force a decisive Game 3?

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Centre (Toronto, Ontario)

Starting pitchers: RHP Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA) vs. LHP Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA)

Preview

This is a fun pitching matchup, because Ray won the 2021 Cy Young with the Blue Jays and then landed with Seattle in free agency. The Blue Jays signed Gausman, essentially as his replacement.

Gausman was a FIP darling this season, pitching to a 3.35 ERA but AL-best 2.38 FIP. That's driven by his 205 strikeouts against just 28 walks in 174 2/3 innings. He was, however, much worse at home (4.57 ERA, 1.41 WHIP) and had several rough outings down the stretch.

Even if he throws well, will the Blue Jays' offense provide him with support? They were shut out in Game 1. They haven't been shut out in back-to-back games since Aug. 26-27 by the Angels.

Ray was inconsistent throughout the season and had a 4.69 ERA on the road. He is very familiar with Rogers Centre due to his time with the Jays, so perhaps he can render that split meaningless. He struggled in three of his final five starts.

It's possible the Mariners will look to avoid using stud reliever Andrés Muñoz after his 1 2/3 innings in Game 1, but they have fresh back-end arms like Paul Sewald, Erik Swanson and Diego Castillo.

Prediction

This Jays offense isn't going down with a whimper and Ray is prone to walks. A big homer or two will do him in. Pick: Blue Jays 6, Mariners 2