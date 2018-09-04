Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen could miss upcoming series against Rockies due to concerns over irregular heartbeat

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen may miss the team's upcoming road trip to Colorado due to precautionary concerns related to his irregular heartbeat, according to MLB.com's Ken Gurnick.

During Los Angeles' road series with the Rockies on Aug. 9, Jansen showed symptoms of an irregular heartbeat and was taken to a nearby hospital, the next day he was placed on the disabled list. The 30-year-old has dealt with this condition on multiple occasions, and after a trip to Denver in 2012, he underwent ablation surgery during the offseason.

"With Kenley and altitude and going to Denver, it's certainly going to be a conversation we're going to revisit during this series," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Gurnick on Monday. "The No. 1 priority that we're all aligned on is that Kenley's health is first and foremost the priority. If there's any hesitation on his part or the doctors say the altitude can affect him in any way, then for us, it's a no-brainer to have him stay back.

If Jansen does miss the Dodgers' four-game stint in Denver, he will rejoin the team for its series at Cincinnati on Sept. 10.

Jansen, second in the National League to the Rockies' Wade Davis with 34 saves, experienced the worst four-game stretch of his career before rebounding off his medication to collect two saves and a win in the last three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kenley Jansen has struggled tremendously since coming off the DL on Monday pic.twitter.com/z9Pf31ePiN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 26, 2018

The Dodgers may be better equipped to withstand Jansen's absence with their acquisition of Ryan Madson from the Washington Nationals. Los Angeles also hopes to have All-Star Ross Stripling back for the series at Coors Field. Stripling has been out since Aug. 15 because of lower back inflammation.

The Dodgers (75-63), are battling the Rockies and Diamondbacks in a three-team pennant race and currently a half-game out of first place behind Colorado. The final month of the season has five more series between the Dodgers, Rockies and Diamondbacks.