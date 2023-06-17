Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Emmet Sheehan put forth an impressive effort in his big-league debut on Friday against the San Francisco Giants (GameTracker). Sheehan did not allow a hit in six innings before being lifted.

Sheehan struck out three batters and walked just two through six innings. He threw 51 of his 89 pitches for strikes and generated four swinging strikes overall. Three of those came on his sinker, which averaged 95.6 mph. Sheehan also showed an 83 mph changeup and an 87 mph slider throughout the game.

Sheehan was lifted to begin the seventh inning in favor of reliever Brusdar Graterol. Graterol subsequently surrendered a single to left field off the bat of Thairo Estrada.

Sheehan, 23, had previously spent the season at the Double-A level. In 12 appearances (10 starts), he had accumulated a 1.86 ERA and a 3.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Dodgers originally acquired him as a sixth-round pick by way of Boston College during the 2021 first-year amateur draft. Sheehan was the 192nd pick of his class. Coincidentally, the only other player from the round and class to reach the majors is Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo -- he also started on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

The Dodgers as a franchise have thrown 26 no-hitters. The most recent of which occurred during the 2018 season, when four pitches combined for a no-no on May 4 against the San Diego Padres.

It's worth noting the Dodgers called upon Sheehan due to a number of injuries to their rotation. Walker Buehler, Dustin May, Ryan Pepiot, Julio Urías and Noah Syndergaard are all unavailable for the time being.

The Dodgers entered Friday with a 39-30 record, placing them second in the National League West and two games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks.