Saturday night the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants continued their three-game weekend series and the result was one of the most lopsided losses in the long history of their rivalry. The Giants shut out the Dodgers 15-0 (box score) thanks in part to a LaMonte Wade Jr. three-run homer and a J.D. Davis grand slam.

Here are the two big blows for San Francisco:

Dodgers rookie righty Bobby Miller, who took a 0.78 ERA in four big league starts into the game, tossed four scoreless innings to start his night Saturday. The Giants jumped all over him in the fifth, though, and Miller was charged with seven runs allowed in 5 2/3 innings.

Here are a few facts about San Francisco's blowout win:

The 15-run margin of victory is the Giants' third largest ever against the Dodgers. They beat the Dodgers by 16 runs on July 3, 1948 (16-0) and Sept. 14, 2013 (19-3). Both teams still called New York home in 1948, of course.

The 15-run margin of defeat is the Dodgers' largest since that 19-3 loss to the Giants on Sept. 14, 2013. This is the Dodgers' largest shutout loss against any team since a 18-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 8, 1965.

The 15-0 loss ties the Dodgers' largest ever shutout loss at home. They also lost 15-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 20, 1898, when they played at Washington Park in Brooklyn.

Saturday was the ninth time the Giants have scored at least 10 runs in a game this season, including the fifth time in their last 20 games. Only the Texas Rangers (16) and Chicago Cubs (12) have more games with 10-plus runs scored this year.

The Giants have won six straight games and nine of their last 11 games. The Dodgers have lost nine of their last 13 games and are 3.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West. San Francisco is now only a half-game behind the Dodgers.