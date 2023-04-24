The Cleveland Guardians (11-11) and the Colorado Rockies (6-17) haven't been playing great baseball as of late. That's the bad news. The good news is one of them has to emerge with a victory when the Guardians host the Rockies to begin a three-game series on Monday. The Guardians defeated the Miami Marlins, 7-4, on Sunday after losing five of their last six entering the contest. The Rockies have lost three straight and 11 of their last 12 games.

First pitch at Progressive Field is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The Guardians are -205 favorites (risk $205 to win $100) and the over/under is 8 in the latest Guardians vs. Rockies odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Rockies vs. Guardians picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it is on a 26-21 run dating back to the end of last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Guardians vs. Rockies and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Rockies vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. Rockies money line: Guardians -205, Rockies +170

Guardians vs. Rockies over/under: 8 runs

Guardians vs. Rockies run line: Guardians -1.5 (+105)

CLE: The Guardians swept the Rockies in Colorado last year

COL: The Rockies are 3-1 on the run line over their last four games

Guardians vs. Rockies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Guardians

Righty Cal Quantrill has been one of Cleveland's most reliable pitchers over the last three seasons. He has a 4.15 ERA over four starts this season and is coming off tossing six shutout innings in a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Quantrill, who had a 2.89 ERA in 22 starts in 2022 and a 3.38 ERA in in 32 starts in 2023, was selected in the first round the 2016 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres before being traded to Cleveland in August 2020.

The Rockies have been one the worst teams in baseball over the last two weeks. Colorado has lost 11 of its last 12 games and sends a struggling pitcher in Austin Gomber to the hill. Gomber has a 12.12 ERA and lasted only 16 1/3 innings over his last four starts. He surrendered nine runs over two innings in a 14-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start on Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Rockies

It's been difficult to find positives for the Rockies over the last few weeks. But the same could be said about the Guardians, which have lost four of their last five series and is 2-5 over their last seven games. The Rockies have played opponents tight lately, dropping two one-run games to the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend after winning the first game of the series, 5-0.

Charlie Blackmon has been a mainstay in the Rockies lineup over his entire 13-year career. This year is no exception as he has reached base safely in the last five games with a .367 on-base percentage over that span. Blackmon has a career .355 on-base percentage in Colorado and had a .400 on-base percentage over 21 games this spring. See which team to pick here.

How to make Guardians vs. Rockies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 8.7 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Guardians vs. Rockies? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that is on a 26-21 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks, and find out.