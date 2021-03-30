usatsi-126093351.jpg
The 2021 Major League Baseball season is almost here. Opening Day is set for April 1, and MLB is returning to a full, 162-game schedule this year. The chase for playoff spots begins in April, and the Astros are eyeing a playoff appearance for the fifth season in a row. 

Houston made the ALCS for the fourth year in a row in 2020 despite a sub-.500 (29-31) finish in the abbreviated regular season. The Astros, however, lost center fielder George Springer in the offseason and will not have ace Justin Verlander (Tommy John surgery).

Astros April schedule

DATEOPPTIME / TVVENUE
Apr 1, 2021Oakland10:07 pmRingCentral Coliseum
Apr 2, 2021Oakland9:40 pmRingCentral Coliseum
Apr 3, 2021Oakland4:07 pmRingCentral Coliseum
Apr 4, 2021Oakland4:07 pmRingCentral Coliseum
Apr 5, 2021L.A. Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Apr 6, 2021L.A. Angels4:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Apr 8, 2021vs Oakland8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 9, 2021vs Oakland8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 10, 2021vs Oakland4:05 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 12, 2021vs Detroit8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 13, 2021vs Detroit8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 14, 2021vs Detroit7:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 16, 2021Seattle10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 17, 2021Seattle9:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 18, 2021Seattle4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 20, 2021Colorado8:40 pmCoors Field
Apr 21, 2021Colorado3:10 pmCoors Field
Apr 22, 2021vs L.A. Angels8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 23, 2021vs L.A. Angels8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 24, 2021vs L.A. Angels4:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 25, 2021vs L.A. Angels2:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 26, 2021vs Seattle8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 27, 2021vs Seattle8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 28, 2021vs Seattle8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 29, 2021vs Seattle2:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 30, 2021Tampa Bay7:10 pmTropicana Field