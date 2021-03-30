The 2021 Major League Baseball season is almost here. Opening Day is set for April 1, and MLB is returning to a full, 162-game schedule this year. The chase for playoff spots begins in April, and the Astros are eyeing a playoff appearance for the fifth season in a row.

Houston made the ALCS for the fourth year in a row in 2020 despite a sub-.500 (29-31) finish in the abbreviated regular season. The Astros, however, lost center fielder George Springer in the offseason and will not have ace Justin Verlander (Tommy John surgery).

Astros fans can catch most of their team's games streaming on fuboTV (try for free) this season. Regional subscribers can watch Astros action on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest through fuboTV.

Astros April schedule