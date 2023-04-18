Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass called out United Airlines on Sunday when he accused a flight attendant of forcing his pregnant wife, Sydney Rae Bass, to clean up a mess made by his young daughter.

On Sunday, Bass tweeted out a photo of popcorn littered beneath his daughter's seat on the flight and said a flight attendant made his pregnant wife clean it up. "Are you kidding me?!?!" Bass wrote in his post.

In an effort to provide more details about the situation, Bass later noted that United provided the popcorn.

Singer Jessie James Decker, who is the sister of Sydney Rae Bass, came to her defense on Instagram. In a message posted on her story, Decker blasted United for making her sister clean up the mess while she was "completely humiliated and exhausted," per CBS News.

Late Sunday night, Bass provided an update on the situation, saying that United was "taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally." The Blue Jays pitcher also posted a photo making light of the whole situation.

Bass, a fifth-round draft pick by the San Diego Padres in 2005, is now in his 12th MLB season. Bass has spent time with the Padres, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins and Blue Jays.

In August of last year, Bass was traded from the Marlins to the Blue Jays, marking his second stint with the team. In eight appearances this year, Bass has an ERA of 7.36 and seven strikeouts.