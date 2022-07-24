Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Nationals outfielder Victor Robles exchanged verbal barbs following Arizona's 7-2 victory over Washington (box score) on Saturday night. Bumgarner, as he is wont to do, took exception to Robles admiring a home run he launched in the eighth inning with the D-Backs up 7-1.

Here's the home run in question:

"He's a clown. Golly," Bumgarner told reporters, including Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. "No shame. Like, it's 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year and you act like Barry Bonds breaking the record. Clean it up. I don't care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2, 8-2, whatever it was. It's frustrating. I'm the old grumpy guy, I know, but that type of stuff -- that didn't used to happen. That's ridiculous."

Bumgarner, it should be noted, had a quality start against the Nationals. He threw eight innings, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks. He struck out nine batters and lowered his seasonal ERA to 3.71. His current 109 ERA+ would be the best mark for him since 2018, his penultimate season with the San Francisco Giants.

"It seems like he calls everybody a clown that actually has a big hit or home run against him," Robles responded through an interpreter, per Dougherty. "If he doesn't want anyone hitting a home run against him or having any issues with that, then just strike people out or make better pitches to where he doesn't have to worry about that."

Robles offered another response on Sunday, albeit in the form of a clown-nose prop:

Robles also had himself a good night, recording two hits, including the aforementioned home run. On the season, he's now batting .236/.301/.322 (82 OPS+) with three home runs and 11 stolen bases (on 11 tries). The aforementioned 82 OPS+ would represent his highest mark since 2019, when he finished sixth in National League Rookie of the Year Award voting.

Bumgarner, of course, has a history of sparring with hitters who he feels disrespect him or, by extension, the game. In the past, he's locked horns with Yasiel Puig, Wil Myers, and Max Muncy, among others.

The Diamondbacks and Nationals will conclude their season series on Sunday.