Mets' Pete Alonso hits 53rd home run to break Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's single-season rookie home run record

Alonso hit his 53rd homer of the season in the penultimate game of the 2019 season

No rookie in Major League history has hit more home runs than Mets standout Pete Alonso. On Saturday against the Braves in the penultimate game of the 2019 season, Alonso hit his 53rd home run off Mike Foltynewicz at Citi Field.

Alonso, 24, breaks a tie with Yankees' Aaron Judge, who set the record two seasons ago. The top four sluggers for the most home runs in a rookie season now looks as follows:

  1. Pete Alonso - 53, 2019
  2. Aaron Judge - 52, 2017
  3. Mark McGwire - 49, 1987
  4. Cody Bellinger - 39, 2017

This isn't the only history-making feat for the youngster this season. Alonso won the Home Run Derby and also captured the Mets single-season home run record, passing Carlos Beltran. He's expected to take home NL Rookie of the Year honors this offseason.

