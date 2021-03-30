After last season's schedule was shortened to just 60 games by the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball will embark upon what it hopes will be a 162-game season with 2021 MLB Opening Day scheduled for Thursday. All 30 teams will be in action and MLB daily Fantasy players will be eager to get back into the swing of things with big money on the line on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. But having a deep MLB DFS player pool coming off a season where small sample sizes provided a lot of misleading information could be a serious challenge.

Clayton Kershaw will be handed the ball for the defending champion Dodgers on MLB Opening Day 2021 as they take on a rebuilding Rockies squad. But does Kershaw belong in your MLB DFS lineups on Thursday in the thin air at Coors Field after posting a 10.22 ERA in four starts during 2021 MLB Spring Training? Before locking in any Opening Day MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Opening Day is Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi for $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The 25-year-old son of former MLB All-Star Raul Mondesi is still refining his overall approach at the plate after recording just a .284 OBP after 1,176 career plate appearances, but his raw ability is readily apparent and his speed makes him a potential dynamic lineup option on any given day.

Mondesi has stolen 113 bases in 308 career Major League games and he's also had 16 triples over the last three seasons. Meanwhile, he's got some power as well, with an average exit velocity of 90.6 mph in 2020 that ranked in the 78th percentile of all hitters last season. The switch-hitter will be batting from the left side of the plate on Thursday against Rangers starter Kyle Gibson and Mondesi is more powerful from that side, slugging .436 as a lefty and just .405 as a righty.

Another player McClure likes for Thursday's season opener is Red Sox second baseman Enrique Hernandez ($3,000 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). The former fan-favorite with the Dodgers joined the Red Sox during the offseason and he should be in line for an everyday role after spending six seasons plugging in wherever he was needed in Los Angeles.

And while his .680 OPS in 2020 was his lowest since 2016, Hernandez's hard-hit contact rate (43.1 percent) was actually his highest since 2015 when he burst on to the scene for the Dodgers. Hernandez isn't likely to be a high average guy, but he's patient at the plate (9.2 percent career walk rate) and he's hit 54 home runs over the last four seasons with the Dodgers. He also has a .820 career OPS against left-handed pitching, so he could be a difficult matchup for Orioles starter John Means.

