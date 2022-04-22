The NL West is looking like one of the toughest divisions in baseball this year with four teams currently over .500 and also among the top 10 in the MLB in run differential. Right now, the Dodgers are the best of the bunch with a 9-3 record and a league-leading run differential of +32 and that means loading Dodger Blue into your MLB DFS lineups is probably a sound strategy on any given day. Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger all have an OPS in the mid-.800s or higher and that will make them popular options for MLB DFS stacks on Friday night against the Padres.

However, it's a loaded MLB DFS player pool in general as teams across the league begin their weekend series. So who are some affordable options that will allow you to afford upper-echelon talent and which superstars have matchups that will allow them to deliver value to justify their MLB DFS pricing? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Blackburn got the win by pitching five innings of one-run ball while striking out four to return 19.45 points on DraftKings and 30 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2022 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, April 22. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, April 22, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is listed at $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star is set to hit free agency next year so contract rumors have swirled during the early portion of the 2022 season. And after posting a .916 OPS with 39 homers and 98 RBIs last season, he's off to a slow start with a .744 OPS this year.

But the exit velocity is still there and the ball is bound to start going out of the park as the weather warms up across the country. On Friday, Judge and the Yankees will take on the Guardians in Yankee Stadium and the forecast is calling for temperatures in the high-60s with double-digit winds blowing straight out. Cleveland starter Elijah Morgan has already given up 21 home runs in 95.1 career innings so Judge could be a candidate for a breakout game.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($5,900 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). After missing 126 games last season because of a calf injury, Trout is off to a strong start in 2022 with a .972 OPS and five extra-base hits (three doubles and two homers) over 37 plate appearances.

Trout hasn't played since April 17 after being hit by a pitch on the hand but X-rays and MRIs concluded that it was just a contusion and nothing was broken. Trout will have a chance to be back in the lineup on Friday against the Orioles, who haven't won back-to-back games since last September and currently have the fourth-worst run differential (-15) in baseball.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, April 22, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.