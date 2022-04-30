The New York Mets combined to throw a no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, and at 15-6, they now have the best record in baseball. The pitching has been dominant for the Mets, as the club is allowing just 2.90 runs per game so far this season and now Taijuan Walker is set to return to the rotation on Saturday after going on the 10-day IL with shoulder bursitis. Walker posted a 4.47 ERA last season, but just about everybody the Mets put on the bump this season has found success. So should you trust Walker in your MLB DFS lineups against the Phillies?

Meanwhile, the Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game despite Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson all sporting an OPS of .720 or lower thus far. Would playing positive regression with the Yankees be a viable MLB DFS strategy, or should you be looking elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool on Saturday night? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Judge went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is listed at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. The three-time all-star spun his wheels a bit in 2020 and 2021 with the Cubs and then made a moderate impact for the Yankees after being acquired in a midseason trade last season. But the 32-year-old is off to a scorching start in 2022.

Rizzo is slashing .284/.391/.703 through the first 20 games of the season and leads the American League with nine home runs. He also has 21 RBI and has scored 14 times. And the underlying peripherals support him keeping it up, as his .226 BABIP is 57 points below his career average and his 49.2 percent hard-hit contact rate is a career-high.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Rizzo with Judge ($5,500 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). On April 21, Judge was off to a painfully slow start as he sported a .744 OPS and only had one home runs with two RBI through the first 13 games of the season.

However, as he's prone to do, he's gotten hot over the last week and change with massive power production during that stretch. Judge has hit five home runs now in his last eight games and has 11 RBI during that time while raising his OPS to .961 entering Saturday. He'll match up with Royals starter Carlos Hernandez on Saturday, who has allowed 10 earned runs in 14 innings so far this season.

