The Atlanta Braves ended up defeating the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Sunday, but that may not have been the most impressive part of the game.

During the contest, the Braves were taking the field defensively and a group of fans were attempting to get the attention of Braves outfielder Adam Duvall. The fans had a pyramid of cups on the Coors Light Chop House Deck in right field, and Duvall ended up launching a ball to knock over the cups. Once Duvall tossed the ball, the roar of the fans could be heard cheering when the cups came tumbling down.

Duvall ended up going 1-for-3 and scored a run on an RBI double from Braves catcher Sean Murphy.

The Braves currently trail the Philadelphia Phillies by seven games for the National League East division lead. Atlanta recently lost star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. for the remainder of the 2024 season due to a torn ACL.