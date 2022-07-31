The New York Yankees continue to be one of the best teams in the MLB this season, adding an 8-2 win over Kansas City on Saturday. They have won seven consecutive games against the Royals and have won 10 of the last 11 head-to-head meetings overall. New York's powerful roster can assist in creating optimal MLB DFS lineups and MLB DFS stacks on a daily basis. The Yankees have an opportunity to add another win on Sunday afternoon, which means some of their top hitters could be beneficial additions to your daily Fantasy baseball lineups for Sunday.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in MLB history to reach 200 career home runs on Saturday when he homered for the third straight game. Judge is on pace to hit 67 home runs this season and is facing veteran pitcher Zack Greinke on Sunday. However, affording a superstar like Judge will mean you have to find other more economical options in the MLB DFS player pool. Before making your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Turner pushed his hitting streak to 17 games by homering against Colorado, returning 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, July 31, 2022

For Sunday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who is listed at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Yelich is batting .259 with 55 walks and eight home runs this season. He picked up two hits and a walk in a win over Boston on Saturday.

He is entering Sunday's contest on a nine-game hitting streak, and he has multiple hits in four of those outings. Yelich picked up another stolen base on Saturday as well, which was his 14th of the season. His ability to swipe bags has made him a valuable asset to include in MLB DFS lineups this season, particularly during his hitting streak.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan ($3,100 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel). Donovan has not been an everyday starter for St. Louis this season, but he has been able to make an impact when he has seen the field. He is batting .280 and has driven in 30 runs in 232 at-bats in 2022.

Donovan might be lacking in the power department, hitting just two home runs this season, but he has made up for it with consistency at the plate. He went 2-for-3 and walked once while scoring a run against Toronto in his last full game. Donovan has walked 14 times in his last 30 games, so his plate discipline continues to be a Fantasy baseball storyline.

