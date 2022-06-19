All of a sudden, there is a shortage of quality options at third base when it comes to building MLB DFS lineups on Sunday. Angels 3B Anthony Rendon is done for the season (wrist), Cleveland's Jose Ramirez (thumb) missed Saturday's game and is iffy on Sunday, and Chicago's Yoan Moncada (hamstring) hurt himself on Friday. Should you consider any of their replacements when scanning the MLB DFS player pool, or should you look elsewhere altogether?

One option to consider is White Sox infielder Josh Harrison, who plays in the late game against Houston, but could be added in all-day tournaments on FanDuel. He replaced Moncada following his injury, and is available at second or third base on FanDuel with offensive splits of .438/.471/.438 over his last five games. An alternative in more traditional formats on DraftKings could be Toronto 3B Matt Chapman, who has been hot over his last four games, with five total hits, two home runs and four RBI. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who is listed at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Stanton had the day off on Saturday, but hit his 14th home run of the season in his last start on Friday. Over his last five starts, he's had a paltry batting average of just .188, but he's also had a double, five RBI and five walks in addition to Friday's homer.

The Yankees wrap up their series with Toronto on Sunday and face left-handed starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who has been on a horrid run over his last three starts. During that stretch, he pitched just 9.1 innings, giving up 14 runs and posting an ERA of 10.61. Although he has been successful against Stanton in their previous meetings, opposing hitters have had a batting average of .409 on balls put in play in Kikuchi's last three starts.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Stanton with New York third baseman Josh Donaldson ($4,200 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Donaldson had a hit in each of his last two games, but in a recent five-game stretch from June 5 to June 10, he had seven hits, three doubles, and two RBI in five starts. Against the Blue Jays this season, he has had relatively poor averages, but at Toronto, those numbers have been better, with four hits and a double in four games at the Rogers Centre.

One of the things that Fantasy players may consider given Kikuchi's recent struggles, is Donaldson's production against relief pitchers. In his first at bats against relievers this year, he has batting splits of .279/.379/.494 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI. Overall on the road this season, Donaldson has hit just a cut under .300 with a .901 OPS.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, June 19, 2022

