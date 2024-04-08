Yankees fans and daily Fantasy baseball players didn't have huge hopes for Giancarlo Stanton this season. Stanton is an imposing force at 6-foot-6 and is in incredible physical shape as he often has multiple of the hardest exit velocity hits of the season. But his injury history, strikeout problems and a sharp decline in batting average in recent seasons have been concerning. To begin this year though, Stanton is reminding daily Fantasy baseball players of his upside when healthy with hitting a home run in back-to-back games.

The Yankees begin a series with the Marlins on Monday, so should you consider Stanton for MLB DFS lineups? The Marlins won their first game of the season on Sunday, so Stanton and other Yankees could be strong options from the MLB DFS player pool to include in your MLB DFS strategy. Who else should you include in MLB DFS lineups for sites like FanDuel and DraftKings with 13 games on the MLB schedule? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Detmers scattered three hits with one walk while allowing one run with 12 strikeouts over six innings, returning 37.1 points on DraftKings and 61 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, April 8. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Phillies shortstop Trea Turner at $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The two-time All-Star had 26 home runs, 76 RBI, 102 runs scored and 30 stolen bases last season. He had 16 of his 26 home runs over the final two months of the season after a slow start in Philadelphia as he enters his second year with the Phillies after signing an 11-year, $300 million contract. The 30-year-old has an extra-base hit in two of his last three contests entering Monday.

Turner ranked in the top six among shortstops in home runs, stolen bases and runs scored last season. His ability to hit for power plus steal bases makes him a strong option for MLB DFS lineups regardless of the matchup. The Phillies are beginning a three-game series with the Cardinals and RHP Miles Mikolas is Monday's probable starter. Turner has three extra-base hits over 22 career at-bats against Mikolas as the shortstop should feel comfortable in the batter's box on Monday.

McClure is stacking Turner with Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Schwarber has at least one hit in seven of his first nine games of the season, including at least one RBI in three of his last five contests. Schwarber, a left-handed hitter, has a home run in one of 28 career at-bats against Mikolas. Mikolas has a 6.10 ERA over his first two starts of the season and left-handed hitters are hitting .429 with a 1.173 OPS against him to begin the season.

Struggles against left-handed hitters are nothing new for Mikolas as he allowed 16 of his 27 home runs to left-handed hitters last season while surrendering an .801 OPS. Schwarber had an .849 OPS against RHPs last season after a .900 OPS against them the season before. Schwarber is one of the best power hitters in baseball, totaling 93 home runs over the last two seasons. McClure believes this is a strong matchup to stack these two Phillies hitters who hit back-to-back at the top of the lineup on Monday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 8, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.