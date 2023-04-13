The St. Louis Cardinals are returning home after scoring a combined 16 runs in their final two games at Colorado earlier this week, giving them momentum heading into their series opener against Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Rookie Nolan Gorman hit late tiebreaking home runs in both games, upping his season average to .313 with four homers and 10 RBI. The Cardinals have a favorable matchup against Pirates starter Vince Velasquez, who is 0-2 with a 9.82 ERA through his first two appearances this season. Should you be stacking your MLB DFS lineups with St. Louis players?

They have multiple stars on their team, including Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. Both players have already racked up 16 hits this season, so they will be popular options in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Royals shortstop Bobby Witt as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Witt went 3-for-5 and scored a run to return 33 points on DraftKings and 39.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $4,600 on FanDuel and $6,500 on DraftKings. Judge broke the American League home run record en route to winning the MVP last season, and he is off to a hot start in 2023. He has already posted a team-high 14 hits, four home runs and seven RBI through his first 44 at-bats, scoring 10 runs.

Judge has a pair of three-hit games under his belt, with one of them coming four days ago against Baltimore when he homered twice. The 30-year-old has 28 multi-homer games during his career, giving him a high ceiling in MLB DFS contests. McClure thinks Judge is worth breaking the bank for on Thursday night, especially since he is facing a young starting pitcher.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette ($4,300 on FanDuel, $5,800 on DraftKings). Bichette went hitless for just the second time this season on Tuesday, snapping a five-game hitting streak. He had multiple hits three times during those previous five games, including a 3 of 4 day at the plate against the Angels last Saturday.

Bichette has already smacked four home runs and scored 10 runs this season, batting .327. He is facing Detroit pitcher Spencer Turnbull, who is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA through his first two outings this season. Turnbull allowed seven earned runs on eight hits in just 2.1 innings at Tampa Bay in his first start before giving up five earned runs across 5.2 innings against Boston his second time through the rotation.

