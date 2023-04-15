The Tampa Bay Rays suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in a 6-3 final to open a three-game series. Toronto has won four of its last five games and has the top batting average in the MLB, returning dividends in MLB DFS contests. Shortstop Bo Bichette went 5 of 5 at the plate on Friday, upping his batting average to .391 with four home runs and 10 RBI. Should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday?

All 30 MLB teams are in action on Saturday, creating a loaded MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Which players should you be targeting in your MLB DFS contests? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Acuna went 3-for-5 and homered to return 26 points on DraftKings and 34.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, April 15. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Mets outfielder Starling Marte at $3,400 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. Marte played a big role in New York's 17-6 blowout win over Oakland in the series opener on Friday. He walked three times, singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs in his first game in Oakland since leaving the Athletics for the Mets in free agency following the 2021 season.

The 34-year-old has been excellent in one of the least hitter-friendly ballparks in the majors, compiling a career .336 average. He is 16 of 16 in stolen base attempts and has scored 22 runs in 33 games at the Oakland Coliseum. Marte has already notched five stolen bases this season after recovering from a groin surgery last fall.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Kwan was hitless during Friday's series opener in Washington, but this is the perfect matchup for him to bounce back. He had hits in four of his previous five games, scoring four runs during that stretch.

The 25-year-old is batting .263 with eight RBI and has stolen three bases on four attempts. He was a revolution for Cleveland last season, batting .298 with 19 steals in the regular season before hitting .300 in seven playoff games. Kwan is facing Washington starting pitcher Chad Kuhl, who has an 8.10 ERA through his first two starts of the season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 15, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.