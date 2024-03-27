Spring Training is over and 2024 MLB Opening Day will take place on Thursday, with all 30 MLB teams appearing on the schedule. The Dodgers and Padres have technically already begun their season with a two-game series against each other in Seoul last week but the day-in, day-out grind begins this week. Recent acquisition Tyler Glasnow will take the bump for the Dodgers as they take on the Cardinals on Opening Day and his wipeout slider should make him a popular option for MLB DFS lineups.

However, with most of the MLB trotting out their aces on Opening Day, he's far from the only quality starting pitching option in the MLB DFS player pool.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season getting underway, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Opening Day on Thursday, March 28.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Opening Day

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for MLB Opening Day is Tigers catcher Jake Rogers at $3,400 on DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel. The 28-year-old saw big-league action in Detroit in 2019 and 2021, flashing some power with 10 home runs in 255 plate appearances. However, he finally earned a more regular role with the club in 2023 and put that power on full display.

Rogers hit 21 home runs in 365 plate appearances and also drove in 49 runs while posting a respectable .730 OPS. However, that OPS rose to .858 against left-handed pitching and he'll take on White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet on Thursday. Crochet will be making his first career start and current Tigers have a 1.017 OPS against him, albeit over a small sample size (16 plate appearances).

Another player McClure likes for Thursday's season opener is Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman at $5,900 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Despite getting just one hit during a two-game series against the Padres in Seoul, Freeman was on base in six of his 11 plate appearances thanks to four walks and an HBP and he's coming off a fantastic season in 2023.

Freeman slashed .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs and 102 RBI while also stealing a career-high 23 bases and leading the National League with 59 doubles. With Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani hitting in front of him, Freeman should regularly be in a run-producing role and protection from Will Smith and Max Muncy will make it difficult for opposing pitchers to work around the seven-time all-star and former NL MVP. See McClure's full player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for March 28, 2024

