The Atlanta Braves have cruised to a pair of wins in the first two games of their series against the New York Yankees, outscoring them 16-3. Ronald Acuna added another home run to his season total on Tuesday, while Marcell Ozuna extended his hit streak to 13 games. Ozuna was batting .085 at the end of April, but he has batted .275 with 22 homers since then, returning big numbers for MLB DFS lineups. Should you include him in your MLB DFS picks on Wednesday night?

The Yankees are turning to rookie pitcher Randy Vasquez, who is 2-1 with a 1.89 ERA through his first three games of the season. He has rejoined the rotation due to multiple injuries ahead of him, and he is a cheap option in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, but should he factor into your MLB DFS strategy? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson as one of his top starting pitchers in the MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Hudson allowed two earned runs and struck out three batters across 6.2 innings against Oakland, returning 16.8 points on DraftKings and 33 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Cubs 1B/OF Cody Bellinger ($5,600 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). Bellinger has spearheaded Chicago's resurgence this season, batting .325 with 18 home runs during his fifth season in the majors. He went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run against the Blue Jays last Friday, giving him three homers and 12 RBI across a 10-game stretch.

Bellinger has added to his Fantasy value with 17 stolen bases on 20 attempts, and he has driven in 59 runs. The 28-year-old has six multi-hit games in his last 10 outings heading into Wednesday's game against the White Sox. Bellinger has a pair of homers and has scored five runs in 10 career games against the White Sox, and McClure expects another strong outing from him on Wednesday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Bellinger with outfielder Mike Tauchman ($3,700 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). The 32-year-old is having the best season of his career, batting .274 with seven home runs and 42 RBI. He has already posted four multi-hit games in August, despite going hitless his last two times out.

Tauchman has only faced the White Sox eight times during his career, but he had a hit, a walk and scored a run in a game against them last month. White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger struggled in his lone outing against the Cubs last year, allowing three runs on six hits while failing to make it through five innings. He is facing a hot Chicago lineup at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, so McClure is happy to stack his MLB DFS lineup with Cubs. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for August 16, 2023

