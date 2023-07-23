With the MLB trade deadline approaching, all eyes are fixed on Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani, who is rumored to be a trade target for several teams with free agency approaching next season. However, Ohtani remains at the top of the Angels' lineup and with an MLB-leading 35 home runs and a 1.065 OPS on the year, he'll remain a popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Sunday. Ohtani has failed to record a hit in his last three games, but should he be included in your MLB DFS strategy in a matchup with the Pirates?

Meanwhile, after back-to-back starts with double-digit strikeouts, Gerrit Cole will return to the mound for the Yankees as they take on the Royals on Sunday afternoon. Cole is the most expensive pitcher in the MLB DFS player pool on Sunday at $12,000 on DraftKings and $10,900 on FanDuel. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Braves third baseman Austin Riley as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, returning 21 points on DraftKings and 28.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season rolling on, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, July 23. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar ($3,800 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). The USC product was an eighth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft and he quickly progressed through the St. Louis farm system to make his MLB debut in 2021.

Playing as a platoon man last season, the lefty posted a .788 OPS with 14 home runs and 40 RBI in 347 plate appearances. In 2023, he has a .761 OPS with seven home runs and 28 RBI, but he's had a .865 OPS over his last 10 games. Nootbaar is a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves first baseman Matt Olson ($6,400 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). The former Athletics star joined the Braves prior to the 2022 season and finished his first season in Atlanta with 34 home runs, 103 RBI and an .802 OPS over 162 games.

However, he's upped his production in 2023 as he's gotten more comfortable with Atlanta. Olson made his second All-Star team this season and currently leads the National League in home runs (32) and RBI (80). He's also slashing an impressive .256/363/.577 over his first 97 games of the season. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for July 23, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.