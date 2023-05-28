Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been sensational for the Braves this season, leading the team with a .322 batting average, 66 hits and a .407 OBP. However, Acuna hasn't registered a RBI since May 17, a nine-game drought. He has registered at least one hit in seven of his last 10 outings, but should he be included in your MLB DFS lineups on Sunday?

Acuna and the Braves square off against Dylan Covey (0-0, 3.00 ERA) and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night. With the MLB DFS player pool featuring the likes of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman, you'll need to identify which players have the best chance of returning value for your MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as one of this top DFS picks. The result: Lindor went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, returning 25 points on DraftKings and 35.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Royals catcher Salvador Perez ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Perez has a four-game hitting streak with multiple hits in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday. He's also recorded six RBI over his hitting streak.

Perez has a career .797 OPS against left-handed pitching as the Nationals are scheduled to send left-hander MacKenzie Gore to the mound on Sunday. He has a slash line of .313/.352/.699 in May with nine home runs and 19 RBI this month. Perez is in the middle of his best power month since September 2021, so confidently lock him in your MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy rostering Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario ($3,900 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Candelario has at least one extra-base in his last three games on his current three-game hitting streak. He is hitting .291 with a .876 OPS in May, and has three RBI over his hitting streak.

Candelario is 3-for-11 with a home run in his career against Royals probable starter Daniel Lynch. The 29-year-old has 29 home runs over the last two seasons and Lynch is making his first start of the year on Sunday. He went 4-13 with a 5.13 ERA last season. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 28, 2023

