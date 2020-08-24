Watch Now: Mike Trout On Pace To Be Next Ernie Banks ( 2:09 )

With nine games on the MLB schedule Monday, the 18 teams that make up the MLB DFS player pool offer some interesting matchups. Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer has been absolutely dominant this season, allowing just two earned runs in 26.1 innings pitched for an MLB-best 0.68 ERA. Bauer (3-0) and Cincinnati take on NL Central mate Milwaukee on Monday in an effort to chip away at the Cubs' division lead.

Is Bauer a pitcher to build your MLB DFS lineups around? Or are you better off looking for pitching value elsewhere on Monday's slates when making MLB DFS picks in cash games, 50-50s or tournaments?

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Sunday, McClure had Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar in his lineups. The result: Pillar homered and scored twice. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez at $3,700 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Baez doubled and scored Sunday against the White Sox, and has smacked three doubles in the past week for the NL Central-leading Cubs. Baez's six doubles in 2020 place him among the top 50 hitters in MLB in that category.

The Cubs hit the road Monday to begin a series at Detroit, a place Baez should love to see. The seven-year veteran hit .444 at Comerica Park in 2018 with a 1.222 OPS. Baez has also excelled on the road this season, slashing .303/.343/.576/.919 away from Wrigley Field. McClure sees Baez with an advantageous MLB DFS matchup against Tigers starter Casey Mize (0-0, 6.23 ERA) on Monday, and likes him in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Monday involves rostering Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte at $4,700 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Marte is seventh in MLB with a .336 batting average, which would be the highest of his six-year career. Marte also has nine doubles so far in 2020, which has him tied for ninth in the majors.

Marte and the Diamondbacks begin a weekday home series against the Rockies on Monday, as the two teams try to scratch closer to the Dodgers in the NL West. Marte has dominated Colorado this season, hitting .500 with two doubles, four RBIs, six runs scored an a 1.205 OPS. Marte also has all but one of his RBIs this season against right-handers like Colorado starter Ryan Castellani, which is why McClure predicts big things for Marte in MLB DFS play.

