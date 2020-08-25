Watch Now: Mike Trout On Pace To Be Next Ernie Banks ( 2:09 )

White Sox ace Lucas Giolito went from posting the worst ERA in baseball in 2018 to making the MLB All-Star team in 2019. After a couple of below-average outings, he was at his best again last Thursday against the Tigers. Giolito worked seven scoreless innings and struck out 13, and now he'll be heavily rostered in MLB DFS lineups as the White Sox host the struggling Pirates on Tuesday. Giolito's ERA is now down to 3.89 and he has 45 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings through six starts this season.

However, there are several aces available in Tuesday's MLB DFS player pool, including Luis Castillo, Gerrit Cole Chris Paddack, Brandon Woodruff and Shane Bieber. Getting the most possible value out of your starting pitching is imperative if you're going to turn a profit in MLB daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. Before making your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure had Cubs shortstop Javier Baez in his lineups. The result: Baez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Tuesday, Aug. 25, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 25

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ at $4,000 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. The 26-year-old has shown promise throughout his career in Chicago, but a glut of outfielders and some issues with consistency has kept him bouncing between the big league club and the minors the last couple seasons.

However, this year he won the starting center field job. And with the designated hitter freeing up some at-bats, Happ has made the most of the opportunity. Happ has a .986 OPS with six home runs and 15 RBIs and he's worked his way to the top of the Chicago order. On Tuesday, the switch-hitter will get to hit from his preferred left side (1.086 OPS) as the Cubs take on Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy involves rostering St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong ($3,300 on DraftKings, $2,700 on FanDuel). Wong is coming off one of the best seasons of his career after posting a .784 OPS with 11 home runs, 59 RBIs and 24 stolen bases.

So far in 2020, he hasn't shown quite as much punch at the plate, with .255 average and no home runs. But he does have a .349 OBP and he's been coming around of late. Wong enters Tuesday on a seven-game hitting streak and he'll take on struggling Royals starter Matt Harvey, who has a 7.18 ERA in his last 13 starts dating back to the start of 2019.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 25

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.