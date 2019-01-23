MLB Hall of Fame: Roy Halladay will have blank hat on plaque; Mike Mussina undecided between Yankees and Orioles
Mussina and Halladay will be inducted into the Hall of Fame come July
On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced their 2019 Hall of Fame voting results. Four players were elected, including right-handed starters Mike Mussina and Roy Halladay. An important question has surfaced thereafter: Which hat will each's plaque bear -- the New York Yankees or the Baltimore Orioles for Mussina; the Toronto Blue Jays or the Philadelphia Phillies for Halladay?
Mussina offered a standard, noncommittal response when asked for his preference on Tuesday, and still appeared undecided on Wednesday:
Not that anyone asked us, but if Mussina did we'd tell him to rock the Orioles cap.
Mussina spent the majority of his 18-year career with the Orioles, pitching in parts of 10 seasons and making 39 more appearances with the O's than he did in eight seasons with the Yankees. He also performed better with the Orioles, if you're going off ERA+ (130 versus 114) or WAR (47.8 versus 35.2). Sure, he pitched in more postseason games with the Yankees -- and enjoyed his sole 20-win season as part of New York's rotation -- but that's not enough for us. Of course, that doesn't mean Mussina and the Hall will see things the same way.
Halladay, meanwhile, will have neither team of his two MLB teams on his Hall of Fame hat. Brandy Halladay announced Wednesday her late husband's plaque will feature a blank cap -- a means of honoring both the Jays and Phillies:
Halladay spent the first 12 seasons of his career with the Blue Jays before wrapping up his career with four seasons in Philadelphia. He didn't win a ring with the Phillies, but did throw a postseason no-hitter and clearly the time in Philly meant a great deal to him.
As for the other inductees, both Edgar Martinez (Seattle Mariners) and Mariano Rivera (Yankees) played with just one franchise, making their cap decisions a lot easier.
