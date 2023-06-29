The 2023 Home Run Derby field is beginning to come into focus. Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has committed to the Home Run Derby, MLB announced Thursday. Vlad Jr. and Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez are the first two players in this year's eight-player field.

As a rookie, Guerrero was the runner-up to New York Mets masher Pete Alonso in the 2019 Home Run Derby. That year, he set records for the most homers in a single round (40 in the second) and total homers (91 overall). Alonso outhomered Vlad Jr. 23-22 in the final round to win the event, however. Guerrero's father, Vlad Sr., won the 2007 Home Run Derby.

Although he's having a very good season overall, Guerrero has hit only 11 home runs so far in 2023. He slugged 32 home runs last year and an MLB-leading 48 home runs en route to being named AL MVP runner-up in 2021. Guerrero owns a .280/.349/.447 batting line this season. That's 23% better than league average once adjusted for ballpark.

The 2023 Home Run Derby will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday, July 10. Here is our dream field.