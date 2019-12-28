MLB hot stove rumors: Rangers in on Nicholas Castellanos; Shogo Akiyama decision down to Padres and Reds

The annual holiday lull has arrived but soon the hot stove league will again pick up steam. At the moment 17 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, though only one of the top 12 is still available. As a result, the trade market could be very active the next few weeks. Here are Saturday's hot stove rumors.

Rangers most prominent on Castellanos

View Profile Nicholas Castellanos CHC • RF • 6 BA .289 R 100 HR 27 RBI 73 SB 2

The Rangers are the most prominent team in on free agent slugger Nicholas Castellanos, reports MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The Cubs, Giants, and Reds are in the mix as well, and Morosi says the Diamondbacks had some interest prior to signing Kole Calhoun. Castellanos and Marcell Ozuna are the best available free agent outfield bats at the moment.

This has been a busy offseason for the Rangers, who signed Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles as free agents and traded for Corey Kluber. They made a run at Anthony Rendon and have been connected to Josh Donaldson as well. Signing Castellanos would beef up a lineup short on right-handed power and likely push Danny Santana into a true super utility role. Texas is moving into their new ballpark, Globe Life Field, next season and they want to field a contender.

Padres, Reds in lead for Akiyama

The Padres and Reds are the leading candidates to sign Japanese center fielder Shogo Akiyama, according to a Sports Hochi report passed along by NPB Tracker's Patrick Newman. The report says there is a "high probability of (Akiyama) deciding by the end of the year." MLB Network's Jon Heyman says the Blue Jays, Cubs, and Diamondbacks remain in the mix as well.

Here is everything you need to know about Akiyama. The 31-year-old has been one of the best all-around players in Japan the last few seasons -- he hit .303/.392/.471 with 20 home runs for the Seibu Lions in 2019 -- and his game is similar to that of Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner. They're both pesky speedsters with sneaky pop and good defense. Akiyama is expected to receive a two-year deal in the $10 million range. His deadline to sign is Jan. 2.

Kikuchi returning to Japan

Ryosuke, not Yusei. Japanese infielder Ryosuke Kikuchi has given up on signing with an MLB team this offseason, reports veteran Japanese baseball scribe Jim Allen. "The market moved slowly, so I took the decision that it would be better to inform the team early that I would stay. I was really torn," Kikuchi told Sanspo Sports according to NPB Tracker's Patrick Newman.

Here is everything you need to know about Kikuchi. The 29-year-old is a light-hitting second baseman -- he authored a .261/.313/.406 batting line with 13 home runs this past season -- who is regarded as an outstanding defender. Jose Iglesias is an appropriate MLB comp, though Iglesias can play shortstop. Kikuchi has signed a new four-year contract with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp. Current free agent second base options include Starlin Castro, Brock Holt, and Jason Kipnis.