MLB hot stove: Marlins sign outfielder Corey Dickerson to two-year contract, per report

Miami continues taking strides toward respectability

The Miami Marlins have added another veteran bat. The club has agreed to a two-year contract with free agent outfielder Corey Dickerson, reports MLB Network's Jon Heyman. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand says the deal is worth $17.5 million. The team has not confirmed the signing.

Dickerson, 30, ranked 22nd on our top 50 free agents list. Shoulder and foot injuries limited him to 78 games in 2019, during which he hit .304/.341/.565 with 28 doubles and 12 home runs for the Pirates and Phillies. Dickerson quietly owns a career 119 OPS+ in nearly 3,000 plate appearances. He's an adequate defensive left fielder as well.

View Profile
Corey Dickerson PHI • LF • 31
BA.304
R33
HR12
RBI59
SB1

The Marlins traded for Jonathan Villar and claimed Jesus Aguilar on waivers earlier this offseason. Those two plus Dickerson are unlikely to get Miami back to the postseason, but they will help them be respectable in 2020. Here is manager Don Mattingly's possible lineup:

  1. 3B Jonathan Villar
  2. SS Miguel Rojas
  3. RF Brian Anderson
  4. LF Corey Dickerson
  5. 1B Jesus Aguilar
  6. C Jorge Alfaro
  7. 2B Isan Diaz
  8. CF Lewis Brinson
  9. Pitcher's spot

Rojas is keeping the seat warm for top prospect Jazz Chisholm; otherwise, that's a decent lineup. You can understand why each of those players is projected to play everyday. That wasn't always the case with the Marlins the last two seasons. Aguilar, Dickerson, and Villar are all potential trade chips come July 31.

Even with Dickerson off the board, the free agent market still offers several quality outfielders in Nicholas Castellanos, Marcell Ozuna, and Yasiel Puig. Hunter Pence and Eric Thames represent lower cost options.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories