The 2020 Major League Baseball regular season wrapped up in late September. Though teams played just 60 regular season games in this unusual season, there is likely to be some dugout turnover in the offseason. Managers will be fired and hired before 2021 spring training rolls around.

Recently, the Chicago White Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria after four seasons. The Red Sox announced that they would not be bringing back Ron Roenicke for the 2021 season. The Detroit Tigers also announced that manager Ron Gardenhire would be retiring at the end of the season, and the Washington Nationals have given manager Dave Martinez a contract extension. At least a handful of other teams are rumored to be contemplating changes, with decisions expected over the next few weeks. Below, you'll find all of the changes and rumors surrounding teams and skippers.

Check in here throughout the next few weeks as we will keep this updated with the latest news leading up to the postseason. We'll continue updating throughout the offseason.

MLB Managerial Openings

Team Name Status News Ron Gardenhire Retired A week before the end of the 2020 season, the Tigers announced that Gardenhire will retire at the end of the campaign. Gardenhire, who will turn 63 in October, informed general manager Al Avila that he was not "feeling well from a health perspective." On Oct. 2, Avila confirmed Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch are on the team's list of managerial candidates Ron Roenicke Won't return On the final day of the 2020 regular season, the Red Sox announced that they would not be bring back Roenicke for the 2021 season. Roenicke was an in-house hire following the firing of Alex Cora in the wake of the offseason sign-stealing scandals. The league suspended Cora for one year, so there could be speculation of a reunion between the two sides for next year. Either way, the Red Sox will hope to bounce back after a disastrous 2020 season. Rick Renteria Won't return After the White Sox's postseason elimination in the AL Wild Card round, the club announced that they would be parting ways with manager Rick Renteria. Renteria has been with the club throughout its journey to transiting from a rebuilder to a contender. The White Sox snapped their 12-year postseason drought with their 2020 berth. With Chicago's mix of veteran studs and talented youngsters, this position is expected to garner a good deal of interest.

MLB managerial hot seats