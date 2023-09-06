This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.



All times Eastern | Game odds via SportsLine consensus

Mets at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

The Pick: Mets (-124)

Key trend: The Mets have won five of their last eight road games.

It's been a bleak season for the Mets that hasn't exactly lived up to expectations. However, it's still worth backing the Mets to grab the win in this spot.

The Mets have been a middle-of-the-road offensive team over the course of the season, but they've been excelling in recent games. New York is averaging 6.4 runs over its last five games with 17 runs over its last two. The Mets jumped all over the Nationals via the long ball as they slugged five home runs in Tuesday's 11-5 win.

This is a team that still has managed to rank 10th in the league in the home runs department despite their struggles. It's fairly likely that the Mets will be able to score a handful of runs against some mediocre pitching from the Nationals. Washington starter Joan Adon has been lackluster since being called up to the major league roster last month as he's registered a 5.90 ERA in 29 innings. Adon has yielded 11 earned runs over his last three starts and surrendered a pair of home runs during that span. It's definitely possible that the Mets pick up where they left off with the home run ball.

It's been tough to trust the Mets this season, but this situation should be a profitable one.

💰 More MLB picks

Orioles at Angels, 9:38 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

The Pick: Over 8.5 (-118)

Key trend: The over is 5-1-1 in the Orioles' last seven games.

These are two teams that are going in different directions. The Orioles are vying for an AL East title, while the Angels have nearly faded out of the playoff race completely. Considering how well the Orioles have been laying offensively, I'm siding with the over in this spot.

Entering Wednesday, Baltimore is riding a four-game winning streak, and its offense is really thriving lately. Baltimore is averaging 5.9 runs over its last 10 games, scoring 26 runs over its last four contests. Considering the Orioles' lineup has been so electric, the over has cashed in five of their last seven games. It's also a huge positive that Angels starter Patrick Sandoval has struggled in recent starts; he's yielded at least four earned runs in two of his last four outings.

Meanwhile, the Angels offense hasn't been that dangerous, but there's still a strong possibility for them to push some runs across. After all, they are averaging 4.4 runs over their last 10 games and have scored at least six runs in three of those contests. It's also quite helpful that the Orioles are sending right-hander Kyle Gibson to the mound Wednesday. Gibson owns a 5.15 ERA, and he's surrendered at least four earned runs in three of his last four starts.

The Orioles will likely do the bulk of the heavy lifting here, but the Angels should contribute enough to surpass the nine runs that we need.

Mariners at Reds, 6:40 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv



The Pick: Logan Gilbert Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-105)

Key trend: Gilbert has recorded at least seven strikeouts in three of his last five starts.

It's been a successful season for Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, who has been throwing well of late. That's why I'm more than fine to ride with his strikeouts prop in this spot.

Gilbert is one of the better strikeout pitchers in the majors as he ranks 24th in punch outs on the year. The right-hander has tallied at least seven strikeouts in three of his last five outings. Gilbert is coming off of a start in which he registered nine strikeouts across 6 2/3 innings against the Mets. In addition, he has lasted at least six innings in six of his last seven starts, so he'll likely be in the game long enough to get to seven strikeouts and go over the line.