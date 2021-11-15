The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced the 2021 MLB Rookie of the Year Award winners on Monday night, kicking off Major League Baseball's awards week. This year's winners were Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India in the National League and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena in the American League.

India prevailed over Miami Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson by receiving 29 of the 30 first-place votes. (You can view the full voting breakdown by clicking here.) India is the first member of the Reds to win the Rookie of the Year Award since right-handed reliever Scott Williamson did so in 1999.

India, the fifth pick in the 2018 draft, hit .269/.376/.459 (113 OPS+) with 21 home runs, 34 doubles, and 12 stolen bases on 15 attempts across 150 games for the Reds. His contributions were such that Baseball Reference estimated he was worth 3.9 Wins Above Replacement, the most among NL rookies. (Rogers, who missed time to attend to his parents after they became ill with COVID-19, finished second.)

Arozarena, meanwhile, trumped Houston Astros right-hander Luis Garcia and teammate Wander Franco. He received 22 of the 30 first-place votes, with five different players receiving first-place votes. (You can view the full voting breakdown by clicking here.) He's the first Rays player to win the award since Wil Myers back in 2013.

Arozarena, who greatly raised his stock with a historic showing in the 2020 postseason, batted .274/.356/.459 (131 OPS+) with 20 home runs, 32 doubles, and 20 steals (on 30 tries) during the regular season. His contributions were worth an estimated 4.1 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference. That just so happens to have been the highest mark among all MLB rookies.

Come Tuesday night, the BBWAA will announce this year's Manager of the Year Award winners. Kevin Cash (Rays), Dusty Baker (Astros), and Scott Servais (Mariners) are the finalists in the AL, while the NL will be decided between Gabe Kapler (Giants), Craig Counsell (Brewers), and Mike Shildt (who has since been fired by the Cardinals).