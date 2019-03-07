MLB rumors: Astros remain linked to Dallas Keuchel; Royals among teams talking to Martin Maldonado
Here are the latest MLB rumors from Thursday
It's March 7 with spring training games in action, and most of the top free agents have signed. The season has never felt closer. Yet free agents such as Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel remain unemployed. To give you an idea of what's out there on Thursday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump in ...
Keuchel, Astros remain in touch
As mentioned, Keuchel remained unsigned despite being an above-average arm with ample playoff experience. It seems like there's some momentum building toward him landing a deal, however, as both the Astros and the Phillies have been connected to him in recent days.
ESPN's Buster Olney noted that no deal is close between the Astros and Keuchel, while MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday that the Phillies would prefer a short-term arrangement.
Keuchel posted a 3.74 ERA in 204 innings last season. His low-velocity, low-spin fastball is a departure from what baseball values in pitchers these days.
Maldonado in play for a few teams
Martin Maldonado entered the winter with a lot of hype. It hasn't resulted in a job yet, but that seems certain to change in the coming days.
Maldonado is drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Royals, who recently lost starting backstop Salvador Perez to Tommy John surgery.
Last season, Maldonado posted a 73 OPS+ while splitting the season between the Angels and Astros. Baseball Prospectus had his framing worth six runs. He's graded as an above-average defender in each of his seven full big-league seasons.
