MLB rumors: Bryce Harper bonds with Phillies' Kapler; Machado's agent says reported offer 'completely wrong'
Here are the latest hot stove rumors as we march toward spring training
We're only four weeks until spring training, give or take. Pitchers and catchers begin reporting to spring training camps across Arizona and Florida about a month from now. Cactus League and Grapefruit League games are less than six weeks away. At the moment 20 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including four of the top seven. There is still some time to go until spring training, for sure, but usually all the top free agents are signed by now.
Anyway, we're going to keep track of the day's hot stove rumblings right here in this roundup post. Make sure you check back often for updates.
Machado's agent shoots down White Sox rumor
We covered this elsewhere, but the Chicago White Sox reportedly made a staggering offer to free-agent shortstop Manny Machado -- just not in a good way. The White Sox have offered Machado $175 million across seven years, ESPN's Buster Olney reported Wednesday afternoon.
However just a few hours later, Machado's agent called the rumor "completely wrong." Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group released the following statement regarding the recent reports about potential offers for his star client:
Lozano expressed his concerns about the validity of the sources: "I don't know if their sources are blatantly violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement by intentionally misleading them to try and affect negotiations through the public or are just flat out lying to them for other reasons. The truth is that their reports on the details of the White Sox level of interest in Manny are completely wrong."
Maddon: Harper to Cubs 'not going to happen'
Earlier today, we noted that the Chicago Cubs are either pulling off a dazzling misdirection play when it comes to Bryce Harper, or they're genuinely, sincerely, really out on the free-agent outfielder. The latest bit of news concerning that front has manager Joe Maddon saying that a Harper signing isn't going to happen.
Whether or not the Cubs are out on Harper, the Phillies are definitely in. That's good news for Harper, who apparently took a liking to manager Gabe Kapler during a recent meeting:
There's no telling what Harper and Kapler bonded about. (Frankly, it's probably best for this to remain a mystery.) Still, it's another point in favor of the Phillies landing either Harper or Machado. The biggest point, it would reason, is a willingness to spend money.
Mets not done making moves?
The Mets have been one of the offseason's busiest teams. They might not be done, either -- at least if general manager Brodie Van Wagenen's words are to be trusted:
The Mets have added Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz, Wilson Ramos, Jed Lowrie, and Jeurys Familia to their roster this winter. They've also acquired a few depth pieces as of late, including J.D. Davis and Keon Broxton. The Mets had been known to be sniffing around for veteran rotation depth. It's unclear whether they're still in pursuit of any -- think the likes of Josh Tomlin.
Still, give the Mets credit for trying. That's more than what many teams seem interested in doing.
D-Backs nearing Flores deal
From the current and future Mets to a former Met. Wilmer Flores has agreed to a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Flores' contract with Arizona guarantees him $4.25 million, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. Wilmer will earn a $3.75 million base salary in 2019 and have a $500,000 buyout on a $6 million option for the 2020 season.
Flores was non-tendered earlier this winter. He profiles best as a right-handed platoon player at first base, though he has experience all over the infield and could ostensibly take assignments at third base from time to time.
The Diamondbacks are expected to use third baseman Jake Lamb at first base -- albeit not necessarily on an every day basis -- but otherwise lack a great most-days option at the cold corner. Flores, then, could be in line for more playing time than anticipated. At minimum, he should get ample looks against southpaws.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado's agent: Report of offer false
Dan Lozano cited the reports as being 'inaccurate and reckless'
-
Why there are too many MLB teams tanking
At least some teams are trying to put a watchable product on the field
-
Former 2-sport stars offer Murray advice
Murray was a first-round pick in baseball and could be selected in the first round in the NFL...
-
Winter Storm Harper teases MLB fans
Yes, these are technically developments on the Harper front
-
Red Sox set date for White House visit
The Red Sox had previously accepted the invitation in December
-
Maddon: Cubs signing Harper won't happen
Harper and the Cubs have been linked for years, but all the speculation was apparently for...