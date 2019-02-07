MLB rumors: Phillies hope J.T. Realmuto trade entices free agents Bryce Harper, Manny Machado
Here's the latest hot stove buzz from Thursday
Pitchers and catchers report next week, and the free-agent market remains relatively cold. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado are still unsigned as are a handful of other big names. But that means, as free agency heads into the second week of February, there are still plenty of free agent and trade rumors buzzing around.
Follow all of the day's hot stove activity below:
Phillies hoping Realmuto trade helps lure Harper, Machado
As of Thursday afternoon, the Phillies were closing in on one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Philadelphia was nearing the finish line in a deal with the Marlins for catcher J.T. Realmuto -- the most valuable backstop in baseball. All reports indicate the trade will include top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez. While the deal will drain the Phillies farm system, the team still has deep pockets and it won't change the pursuits of Harper or Machado.
In fact, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Phillies are hoping the Realmuto addition makes Philly an even more appealing landing spot for either of the 26-year-old superstars.
And to give Phillies fans even more to dream about ...
As Rosenthal notes, the Phillies still have the most-enticing factor of all: money. While some more teams have entered the Harper sweepstakes in recent weeks, the Phillies remain confident that either Harper or Machado will be playing his home games at Citizens Bank Park this summer.
Mets bring back Mesoraco
Elsewhere in NL East catching news, the Mets have reached a minor-league deal with Devin Mesoraco, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Mesoraco was acquired by the Mets last season in a trade that sent Matt Harvey to the Reds. In 66 games with the Mets last year, the 30-year-old Mesoraco hit .222/.306/.409 with a 107 OPS+.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Phillies have momentum for Realmuto deal
Realmuto could soon be heading to Philadelphia
-
Farquhar in camp after brain aneurysm
Farquhar suffered a ruptured aneurysm last April, but is ready for spring training
-
Why a universal DH makes sense for MLB
A universal DH is one of many proposed rule changes being discussed ahead of the 2019 seas...
-
Giants meet with Harper in Las Vegas
The Giants are the latest team to enter the long-running Harper sweepstakes
-
MLB rumors: Giants in on Harper?
Here is the latest MLB gossip as we limp toward spring training
-
MLB finds no evidence of M's racism
The Mariners were accused of racism in November by Dr. Lorena Martin