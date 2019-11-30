MLB rumors: Phillies still eyeing Yankees' free agents, Twins in on Zack Wheeler
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Saturday
The MLB offseason of 2019-20 is ongoing but hasn't yet hit full stride, which means most of the action has yet to transpire as we head toward December. That said, rumors regarding free agent player and team pairings and potential trades are already circulating, and we're here to get you up to speed on all the scuttle. We also have a rundown of all of the key dates in this year's offseason and our ranking of the top 50 free agents on the market, and here's an explainer on the "luxury tax" and its implications for the winter. Now here's what's buzzing for Saturday.
Phils interested in more Yankees
The Phillies are expected to once again be one of the most active teams of the offseason as they attempt to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Speaking of which, the Phillies might be looking to leverage new manager Joe Girardi's familiarity with the roster of his former team, the Yankees. Already the Phillies have been linked to free agent shortstop Didi Gregorius, and now George A. King III of the New York Post reports that the Phillies also have interest in right-handed reliever Dellin Betances and catcher Austin Romine.
Betances, who will turn 32 just before Opening Day, was limited to only one appearance this past season because of shoulder, oblique, and Achilles' injuries. Otherwise, he's been dominant: for his career, Betances owns an ERA of 2.36 (177 ERA+) with 621 strikeouts 381 2/3 innings. Betances is also a four-time All-Star.
As for Romine, the Phillies would have him in mind as backup to J.T. Realmuto. Romine, 31, has a 73 OPS+ across parts of eight big-league seasons.
Twins in on Wheeler
Even after Jake Odorizzi accepted the team's qualifying offer, the AL Central champion Twins are still faced with big losses in the rotation. To plug one of those holes, the Twins may pursue free agent right-hander Zack Wheeler, late of the Mets. On that front, Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News reports reports that the Twins will likely make an offer to Wheeler reasonably soon.
Wheeler is expected to be one of the most aggressively pursued free agent starters behind the frontline class of Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. Wheeler, 29, has made 60 starts over the last two seasons with an ERA+ of 107 and a K/BB ratio of 3.56. Teams will also drawn to his 97-mph fastball at the front of his four-pitch repertoire. In addition to the Twins, the White Sox, Angels, and Padres are also expected to have interest.
