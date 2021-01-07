It's 2021, but we're still waiting for the first significant free agent signing of the offseason. Only 12 of our top 60 free agents have signed, including only five of the top 25. There were been some notable trades last week thanks to the San Diego Padres. Hopefully that inspires other teams to act. Here are the latest hot stove rumblings.

Thursday final day for Sugano posting

Tomoyuki Sugano, the 31-year-old right-hander from Japan, is facing a Thursday 5 p.m. ET deadline to either sign with a MLB team or decide to return to Japan. Sugano, who was posted by the Yomiuri Giants a month ago, has already been offered a four-year deal with three opt-outs from the Yomiuri Giants. The pitcher has also reportedly received offers from MLB teams, however, with bigger price tags.

The Mets are reportedly out on Sugano, while the the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants each having been pursuing the right-hander. Other MLB teams could certainly throw their names in the hat as well, though the possibility of Sugano returning to Japan still remains.

Sugano is coming off a dynamic season in the Japan Central League, where he had a 14-2 win-loss record, a 1.97 ERA, a 0.888 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts to 25 walks in 137 1/3 innings. He has been the most consistently excellent starting pitcher in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball since Masahiro Tanaka left for MLB in 2014.

He is a two-time Sawamura Award winner (Japan's Cy Young equivalent) and a former league MVP, and he has a postseason no-hitter to his credit.

Yankees pick up OF Allen in trade

Greg Allen SD • LF • 24 BA .154 R 4 HR 1 RBI 4 SB 2 View Profile

The New York Yankees have traded for outfielder Greg Allen, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Allen, who turns 28 in March, was designated for assignment last week by the San Diego Padres. New York is sending left-handed relief pitcher James Reeves in exchange for Allen.

Allen didn't generate much production at the plate during the abbreviated 2020 season, finishing with a .154/.281/.308 slash line in 32 appearances but he has good speed, notching 32 stolen bases in 221 career games. Last year, Allen played just 16 games for Cleveland and San Diego, spending the majority of the 60-game stretch at the clubs' alternate sites. It's unlikely Allen will be in the lineup on a regular basis for the Yankees, so he'll serve as outfield depth for the ballclub in 2021.