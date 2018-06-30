MLB trade rumors: Yankees GM wants starting pitching, and he's been talking to the Mets

The SportsLine Projection Model right now forecasts the Yankees for 104 wins and gives them a 99.7 percent chance of making the postseason. However, the goal is to fend off the similarly mighty Red Sox in the AL East and make it back to the World Series for the first time in almost a decade. In order to position his team to do just that, GM Brian Cashman figures to be active leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Specifically, Cashman told reporters late Friday night that he intends to target starting pitching as that deadline looms. That's not surprising, what with Masahiro Tanaka on the DL with dual strained hamstrings and Jordan Montgomery out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. As well, the Yanks would probably like some additional depth so as to keep Luis Severino's workland manageable in anticipation of a deep postseason run.

As for possible solutions, Cole Hamels of the Rangers, Blake Snell of the Rays, J.A. Happ of the Blue Jays, and Dan Straily of the Marlins may be in play. There's also this bit of suggestive due diligence on the part of the Yankees ...

Yankee scout Jay Darnell watching Tiger pitcher Michael Fulmer today in Detroit — George A. King III (@GeorgeAKingIII) June 28, 2018

No surprise there, as the Yankees have been linked to Fulmer for some time. As for perhaps more tantalizing possibilities, here's MLB.com's Bryan Hoch ...

Cashman said that he has had recent conversations with his friend Omar Minaya, who is sharing the Mets' GM duties during Sandy Alderson's leave of absence. Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard have been frequently mentioned as possible targets, but the Mets could also be interested in selling high on Steven Matz or Zack Wheeler.

Sure, the smart money would go against deGrom's or Syndergaard's winding up in the Bronx, but by Cashman's own words he's had at least cursory trade discussions with the Mets. The Yankees can certainly offer an attractive return package, likely built around outfielder Clint Frazier, but would Mets fans mutiny at the sight of deGrom in Yankee pinstripes?

Again, it seems unlikely to happen, but the two Big Apple label-mates have gotten together before for notable trades. For instance, in 2003 the Yankees acquired Armando Benitez from the Mets, and in December 2001 the Mets sent Robin Ventura to the Yanks for David Justice. Even in April of this year, the two clubs swapped lower-tier minor-leaguers.

So, yeah, stay tuned as July 31 approaches.