The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with manager Davey Martinez on a multi-year contract extension, the club announced on Tuesday. As well, the team is close to an extension with general manager Mike Rizzo, reports The Athletic. According to that same report Martinez's extension is for two years with an option for a third while Rizzo "is expected to sign a deal of similar length."

"Dave Martinez represents the Washington Nationals organization with class on and off the field, and we are thrilled that he will continue to serve as manager," Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a statement. "We are especially proud of the way the club has played since the end of June, and the team's play is a direct reflection of Davey's leadership. He is determined, passionate and the right person to lead our current group of players as well as the next wave of talent coming to Washington, D.C."

Martinez was hired as Nationals manager prior to the 2018 season. The Nats went a disappointing 82-80 that season and started 19-31 in 2019, but then turned things around and won the World Series. They haven't had a winning record since, bottoming out with 107 losses last season. They are 57-68 right now, but are 21-14 since the All-Star break and 12-6 in August.

They've won seven of their last nine games and last week took series over the Red Sox and Phillies.

Rizzo has been the Nationals' general manager since 2009, overseeing the franchise blossom from one of the worst in the majors to a formidable team that regularly contended in the 2010s. After the 2019 World Series title, the franchise saw a downturn, but Rizzo has rebuilt the foundation, notably through trading stars Trea Turner, Max Scherzer and Juan Soto. Those trades landed, among others, CJ Abrams, Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore.