Last week, Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel became the first member of the 2023 draft class to reach the majors. Schanuel, the No. 11 pick, isn't the only high pick on the rise. Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, old LSU teammates and the top two selections in the 2023 MLB Draft, are also moving on up.

Skenes, a right-hander in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, was bumped up on Monday to their Double-A affiliate in Altoona. He's expected to make his first start for the Curve on Saturday. Skenes has made three professional starts to date, including two in the Florida State League. He's compiled five strikeouts over four innings of work (the Pirates are taking it slow given his workload at LSU), all the while surrendering just one hit and no runs or walks.

Crews, an outfielder with the Washington Nationals, was also promoted to Double-A on Sunday night. He spent 14 games at the Low-A level, batting .355/.423/.645 with five home runs, 24 RBI, and a stolen base. Crews will be joining the Nationals' Double-A affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators.

Both Skenes and Crews seem certain to make their big-league debuts within a year of being selected, even if they don't necessarily see the majors before this season ends.

By the way, Skenes and Crews aren't the only notable prospects about to make their debuts at the Double-A level. San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas, who just celebrated his 17th birthday in June, was also promoted on Sunday night -- that despite spending less than two weeks at the High-A level.

Double-A is widely considered to be the biggest test a prospect will face on their journey to the majors. With that in mind, we're likely about to see why Skenes, Crews, and Salas are so well regarded within the industry.