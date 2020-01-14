Phillies designate outfielder Odubel Herrera, who missed most of 2019 due to domestic violence suspension
Herrera was suspended the final 85 games in 2019
The Philadelphia Phillies are moving on from outfielder Odubel Herrera. On Tuesday, the Phillies claimed outfielder Nick Martini off waivers from the Reds, and, to clear a 40-man roster spot, they designated Herrera for assignment, the team announced. Herrera was arrested in Atlantic City last May on suspicion of domestic violence and was later suspended the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy even though the simple assault charge against him was dropped. He did not appeal the suspension.
"I acted in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself. I alone am to blame for my actions," Herrera said at the time. "I look forward to rejoining the Phillies once my suspension is served and to continuing to work on being a better partner, teammate and person."
The Phillies now have seven days to trade, release, or waive Herrera. There is still quite a bit of money remaining on his contract, and it is a near certainly he will clear waivers. Here is the remainder of Herrera's deal:
- 2020: $7 million
- 2020: $10 million
- 2022: $11.5 million club option ($2.5 million buyout)
- 2023: $12.5 million club option ($1 million buyout)
If the Phillies release Herrera, he will get every penny remaining on his contract. If they do not release him, Herrera will have to report to Triple-A as a non-40-man roster player to keep his contract because he has fewer than five years of service time.
Herrera, 28, posted back-to-back strong seasons in 2015 and 2016 after being plucked from the Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft. His production has steadily slipped, however, and last year he managed -0.5 WAR in 39 games.
Martini, 29, is one year removed from a .296/.397/.414 batting line in 55 games with the Athletics. He has been claimed on waivers three times in the last five months, going from the A's to the Padres to the Reds and now to the Phillies.
The Phillies will go into 2020 with Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen flanking Adam Haseley in the outfield. Martini, Roman Quinn, and Scott Kingery could be in the center field mix as well.
