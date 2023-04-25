The Tampa Bay Rays already made history in the 2023 season in jumping out to a 13-0 start. They hit a very small rough patch and lost three of their next four. They've now run their next winning streak to six, toppling the defending World Series champion Astros, 8-3, in a game that they trailed 2-0 before even getting to bat.

The Astros entered play pretty hot in their own right. They didn't start the season strong, but had won nine of their last 13 and were fresh off a sweep of a very strong Braves team in Atlanta. Grabbing a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, thanks in part to an Alex Bregman homer, made it look like maybe the Rays would be in for a tough night. Instead, they stormed back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first and then put up four in the third to gain a little separation.

Here are some things to know on the Monday night bout.

The 20-3 Rays keep making history

The list of teams to win at least 20 of their first 23 games to start a season is pretty short. Since 1901, here it is:

1955 Dodgers, 21-2

1911 Tigers, 21-2

2023 Rays, 20-3

1987 Brewers, 20-3

1981 A's, 20-3

1946 Red Sox, 20-3

The Brooklyn Dodgers there in 1955 won the World Series while the '46 BoSox won the AL pennant and the '81 A's won their division. The 1911 Tigers finished 89-65 while the 1987 Brewers finished 91-71. Both of those teams missed the postseason (remember, there are a lot more playoff teams these days -- the '87 Brewers had the third-best record in the AL).

The Rays already have a 4 1/2-game lead in a division where every single team is .500 or better. Quite a start.

Wander, Arozarena continue to star for Rays

It's easy to fall into the trap of proclaiming the Rays as a team without a star, but they have two position players and at least one pitcher who fit the bill.

Randy Arozarena is well known for his postseason exploits, most notably his historic run in the 2020 playoffs. He appears in the midst of a major breakout during the regular season this time around. He tripled in a run and then scored in the first to tie the game. Note: He was ruled out at first, but his nifty swim move on the slide cleared the way for a successful Rays review:

He later doubled on his way to another productive game, scoring twice while driving home two. He's now hitting .353/.418/.600 this year with 24 RBI and 18 runs scored in 22 games played.

Shortstop Wander Franco was widely considered the top prospect in baseball a few years ago and debuted at age 20. He's dealt with some injuries, but is a good bet to make the All-Star team this year for the first time at age 22. He made this outrageous play Monday:

Franco also went 4 for 5 with two doubles at the plate. He's now hitting .318 with a .588 slugging.

With these two players as their position-playing backbone, the Rays absolutely do not lack star power.

The rookie is 3-0

The Rays top pitching prospect heading into the season was Taj Bradley. Thanks to a rash of injuries to the big-league starters, he's been pressed into a lot more action than the Rays had previously planned for him in April of 2023. No matter. The Rays have now won all three of Bradley's starts and he's recorded the win in each. There has been some trouble -- take note of the Astros getting him for two in the first inning Monday -- but overall he has a 3.52 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. He's struck out 23 with just three walks in 15 1/3 innings and it's easy to see the high level of potential. He shouldn't be overworked this season, either, as Zach Eflin is already off the injured list and Tyler Glasnow will be back at some point in May.

Dubón, Bregman stayed hot for Astros

For the losing team, Mauricio Dubón and Alex Bregman continued to swing the bats well. Dubón tripled to lead off the game and that extended his hitting streak to 17. He's hitting .338 in that span. Bregman got off to a slow start this season, going 0 for 16 in his first four games. He appears to have righted the ship. In his last 12 games before this series, Bregman hit .311/.456/.511 and then he homered in the first inning of this one. He later added a double for a 2 for 4 game.

Two more games

This series has two more, with Tuesday's game pitting Luis Garcia (1-2, 5.14) of the Astros against Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 2.01) of the Rays. Keep in mind, Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez wasn't with the team Monday as he deals with what the club believes (hopes?) is just a minor neck injury. It's possible he misses the whole series.