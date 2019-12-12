Richest professional athlete contracts: Who takes the top spots and where Gerrit Cole landed

Gerrit Cole is no longer a free agent after signing a record-breaking deal with the New York Yankees. The contract is for a whopping $324 million deal over nine years. With an average annual value of $36 million, Cole's AAV is the largest not only for a pitcher, but is the highest in baseball history. He topped Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout who collects an average of $35.5 million per year.

Cole woke up today a whole lot richer, but he is still topped by a few when it comes to total money guaranteed.

Here is a look at those who top this list in North American sports:

Los Angeles Angels, center fielder

Mike Trout tops the list as his contract is not only the biggest in MLB history, but blows everyone in other sports out of the water as well. The three-time American League MVP has 285 career home runs and 752 career RBI.

The Angels center fielder got paid back in March of this year, upstaging Bryce Harper less than a month after he signed his record-breaking deal with the Phillies.

Trout will likely remain the high paid athlete, at least for a while.

2. Canelo Alvarez, $365 million over 11 years

Boxing, DAZN

Canelo Alvarez had the top number on this list before Trout came in and topped him by $61.5 million. The Mexican boxer was given his deal back in October of 2018.

The 5'9'', 165 pound 29-year-old has only one loss on his resume, and that came at the hands of the dominant, unbeaten, Floyd Mayweather.

Canelo fought Sergey Kovalev in November and his 11th-round knockout gave Alvarez the WBO light heavyweight title, making him a four-division champion.

Philadelphia Phillies, right fielder

Bryce Harper's contract was at one point the largest in baseball and sent him to Philadelphia from the Washington Nationals, who went on to win the World Series the following season. The deal got done in March and afterwards he very famously said he was going to help bring a championship to D.C.

The season leading into his free agency the 26-year-old had a .249/.393/.496 batting line. He also hit 34 home runs and lead the MLB with 130 walks.

In 2019 his team did not make the playoffs.

Miami Marlins/New York Yankees, right fielder

The deal was made in 2014 with the Miami Marlins, but just three years into the contract, he was sent to the Big Apple. In his final season with the Marlins he had 123 runs, 168 hits, 132 RBIs and 59 home runs, and won the NL MVP award.

In December of 2017, he was traded to the New York Yankees.

Stanton battled injury issues during the 2019 season, and his numbers dropped dramatically from 2018.

New York Yankees, pitcher

Gerrit Cole is the latest athlete to join this list and is the only pitcher on here. He headed to the Yankees from the Houston Astros who are the defending American League champions, but fell short to the Nationals in the World Series.

Cole was a question mark until this week and was rumored to be going anywhere from the West Coast, to a "mystery team" before finally getting the money he wanted in The Bronx.

Cole posted 20-5 record, and an ERA of 2.50 and 326 strikeouts last season.

San Diego Padres, third baseman

Manny Machado was one of the most highly sought after free agents and in February of 2019 signed a massive deal at just 26-years-old.

The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award spent 2012-18 with the Baltimore Orioles before heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers to finish out the 2018 season.

7. Alex Rodriguez, $275 million over ten years

New York Yankees, third baseman/designated hitter

A-Rod signed this contract following the 2007 season after opting out of a deal you'll read about below.

Rodriguez ended up playing a total of 12 seasons with the Yankees where he was a World Series champion in 2009.

During his career he was also a 14-time All-Star, a three-time American League MVP, a 10-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a five-time AL home run leader, among many other things.

The 44-year-old is still in the spotlight as a commentator for MLB games on TV..

Colorado Rockies, third baseman

Nolan Arenado and the Rockies finalized their deal in February of this year. He stuck with his team and was not brought into the mess that is free agency.

The now 28-year-old made his MLB debut back in 2013 with Colorado.

The four-time All-Star and Gold Glove and Silver Slugger at third base had 118 RBI and 41 home runs last season.

Texas Rangers, shortstop/designated hitter

The Rangers and Rodriguez agreed to the deal in 2000, and at the time, it was the largest contract in MLB history.

During his time there he had quite the personal success, becoming an All-Star for all three years he spent with the team and being named the 2003 American League in 2003. He just missed the winning the award in 2002, when he was voted runner up for the MVP award.

He batted .305/.395/.615 (155 OPS+) with 156 home runs while he was a Ranger.

A-Rod was traded to the Yankees in 2004.

Detroit Tigers, First baseman

The two-time AL MVP signed an eight-year contract extension to stay in Detroit in March of 2014.

Before the contract he was already a two-time American League MVP had won the last three batting titles.

There is a pretty common theme among the list, with most everyone on it having played or is currently playing in MLB. Despite players in other leagues and sports raking in the cash, Major League Baseball is in a league of their own.